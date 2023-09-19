Mild days, then extra clouds keep some mornings warmer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cooler mornings and sunshine continue for now. We’ll see a few more clouds then some showers are possible in the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly clear this morning, with patchy fog. We’re starting the day around 54 degrees, which is six degrees below average.

It’s another beautiful day with low humidity! Enjoy this mostly sunny day, with a seasonable high of 82 degrees. That is right at average for Knoxville this time of the year. There is a light, cool breeze out of the north today.

Tonight is mostly clear, with patchy fog again, and a cool low of 56 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see some extra clouds the second half of the week. Clouds at night act like a blanket and keep it a little warmer, so we’re back to average temperatures for the morning and afternoon.

Wednesday is mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a high of 84 degrees. Then we’ll see those scattered clouds stick around Wednesday night, with a low of 61 degrees. We’ll stick with highs around 83 degrees Thursday and Friday, with scattered clouds lingering into Thursday but clearing for Friday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, this weekend comes with a stray shower or storm, as we keep an eye on a system moving up the Atlantic coast trying to send out showers towards the Smokies. Then we’re also watching a front try to move East into our area into early next week. Each is trying to push our way, but that also means each helps to block that movement towards our area as we sit in between.

