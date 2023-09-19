Missing, pregnant Madison mom found safe

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pregnant Madison mother who had been missing for more than a month has been found safe, according to her family.

Alyssa Bowden, 22, was found by the Gallatin Police Department Tuesday afternoon, her family told WSMV4. The Metroplitan Nashville Police Department, which was handling Bowden’s missing person’s case, confirmed Bowden was found safe and unharmed at an apartment complex in Gallatin.

Before Tuesday, Bowden was last seen Aug. 14 at her boyfriend’s mother’s house in Goodlettsville, her mother, Samantha Fenderson, said.

Bowden is nine months pregnant, and Fenderson said the last person to see her claimed she was “blue” and bruised. On. Aug. 15, Fenderson received a grim text message from her daughter, saying she was bleeding, worried about her baby and headed to a local hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing, pregnant Madison mom asked for prayers before disappearance

Fenderson then received a text from Bowden that said: “Pray for me,” according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Bowden, who has a 5-year-old son, never showed up to the hospital, according to police.

It’s unclear at this time why she went missing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

