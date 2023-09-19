Pigeon Forge golf tournament and auction to benefit high school students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association is working to give back to young members of the community through its upcoming golf tournament and online auction.

The group provides scholarships to graduating students at Pigeon Forge High School. Additionally, the association gives financial support to culinary and hospitality students at Walters State Community College.

The golf tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21, but the auction is live now. Those interested in bidding can get their hands on items from Pigeon Forge businesses, discount vacation packages and more.

The auction ends Thursday at 7 p.m.

