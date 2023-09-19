‘Protecting the innocence of our children’ | Knox County Commission proposed resolution sparking debate

Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee penned the resolution.
Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee penned the resolution.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee said she wants to protect children, but her proposed resolution is sparking debate.

“I’m surprised of any pushback, to be honest, of anybody who would not stand up for anything, any way that would protect their children,” Lee said.

Lee’s proposed resolution states, “the Knox County Commission neither supports nor approves of activities, programs, events, content, or institutions which support, normalize or encourage the sexualization of children and youth.”

She said her goal is to protect the innocence of children. She said an example of these activities would be some types of drag shows, citing those with explicit or sexual content.

“I’m not talking about men or women dressing up as men and women, I’m talking about sexual acts that would be performed at any of those,” Lee said.

The resolution does not have a list or rules outlining what makes an event or program sexually explicit. Some commissioners raised concerns and said the proposal was too broad.

In a text to WVLT News, Commissioner Larsen Jay said: “I have concerns about the resolution because many areas outline broad assumptions and other parts seem open to a wide interpretation. While I’m still researching the item, other similar resolutions are being used as a starting point for banning books and limiting specific content, which I’m not sure is the proper role of our legislative body. I look forward to a continued debate next week to better understand the intent of the resolution and its potential ramifications.”

Commissioner Courtney Durrett gave similar concerns about the proposal being too broad. Durrett was the only commissioner to vote against the resolution on Monday.

“It is not aimed at closing libraries down, but it’s just to make sure that we’re not spending taxpayer dollars on something that would affect our children in a negative way. I want to protect their innocence as children,” Lee said in response to concerns.

The county commission cannot make laws, but Lee said they can choose to not financially support certain programs, events and groups to “protect the innocence of children.”

The county commission will meet again on Sept. 25 to vote on the resolution.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license
The player was cited for simple possession
Tennessee offensive lineman cited, UT confirms
Southeastern Conference officials announced on Monday that University of Tennessee football...
UT player suspended after fight during Florida game
Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
‘Worn out’ | Nearly 1,000 calls for service, 44 arrests made during 2023 Fall Rod Run
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 600 Block of Baysinger Road.
Cocke Co. murder suspect arrested after manhunt

Latest News

Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle speaks with media following Florida loss
Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle speaks with media following Florida loss
The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to Smokies Stadium due to demand
Hudson Ingram
Endangered Child Alert canceled for missing Murfreesboro boy
Children learning from experts ways to be healthy and have safe practices to take with you...
How to combat obesity in children