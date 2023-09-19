Rick Barnes receives contract extension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced that Head Basketball Coach Rick Barnes received a contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

Barnes has led the Vols to five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in his eight seasons on Rocky Top.

During the Barnes era, the Vols have also won at least 25 games four times and earned a top-four NCAA Tournament seed four times.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend Rick and continue to build on the tremendous men’s basketball program he has developed here on Rocky Top,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White said. “He has infused a fantastic culture within our team and our players have represented Tennessee in a first-class manner both on the court and in the classroom.”

Barnes is the most decorated and accomplished head coach in school history. He was the 2019 Naismith College Coach of the Year, and he is approaching his 800th-win mark.

“Tennessee has always been great to me and my family,” Barnes said. “I thank Danny and this great University for the opportunity as we gear up for the upcoming season. With all of the excitement surrounding campus and the city of Knoxville as a whole, I’m thrilled that we can continue being a part of that positive momentum on campus. I’m extremely blessed and don’t take any of it for granted. It’s an exciting time to be a Vol.”

