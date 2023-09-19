Slightly warmer afternoons with a few more clouds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more chilly morning before temperatures are back near average. A few more clouds move in as we head into the next couple of days as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The mostly clear skies continue tonight with patchy fog again. It’s another chilly start with temperatures near 56 degrees by Wednesday morning.

We start out with sunny skies on Wednesday and see a few more clouds by the afternoon. Our afternoon will get slightly warmer at 84 degrees, which is still close to average for this time of year.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see some extra clouds for the second half of the week. Clouds at night act like a blanket and keep it a little warmer, so we’re back to average temperatures for the morning and afternoon.

Highs are around 83 degrees Thursday and Friday with a few clouds on Thursday but more sunshine by Friday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, this weekend comes with a stray shower or storm, as we keep an eye on a system moving up the Atlantic coast trying to send out showers toward the Smokies. Then we’re also watching a front try to move East into our area early next week. We are sitting in the middle of these two systems which keeps us on the dry side for now.

