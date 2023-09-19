Tennessee Ag Day set to return ahead of UTSA game

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s Ag Day is set to return to campus ahead of the Vols’ matchup with UTSA Saturday. The event will feature activities, livestock displays and Tennessee memorabilia.

Ag Day will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Participants will be able to tour the College of Veterinary Medicine, including the Pendergrass Library and an anatomy classroom. Also on the docket is an auction for exhibits from the Art in the Gardens Exhibit, which will also be available to tour.

“The University of Tennessee announces the opening of Fanciful Foxes: A Garden Art Exhibit, its 2023 Art in the Gardens display and online auction,” UT officials said. “The exhibit in the UT Gardens, Knoxville, is free and open to the public.”

Those interested in going to Ag Day can register here before Wednesday for a chance to win Coach Josh Heupel memorabilia.

