Tennessee basketball’s Market Square Madness to return in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball’s Market Square Madness is set to return in October. The fan event will feature the Tennessee Spirit Squads, contests, DJ Sterl and, of course, the Vols and Lady Vols.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., fans will be able to mingle with Smokey and members of the Spirit Squads before performances from the Pride of the Southland Band Drumline and Tennessee dance team at 7 p.m.

After the performances, DJ Sterl is set to introduce this year’s players. The teams will then compete in skills challenges.

Admission is free.

