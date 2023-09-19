Tennessee basketball’s Market Square Madness to return in October

UT Vols basketball logo
UT Vols basketball logo(University of Tennessee Basketball)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball’s Market Square Madness is set to return in October. The fan event will feature the Tennessee Spirit Squads, contests, DJ Sterl and, of course, the Vols and Lady Vols.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., fans will be able to mingle with Smokey and members of the Spirit Squads before performances from the Pride of the Southland Band Drumline and Tennessee dance team at 7 p.m.

Admission is free.

