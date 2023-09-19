Tennessee boy left with 30 stitches, dislocated shoulder after dog attack

ERIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Houston County 4-year-old was left with 30 stitches and a dislocated shoulder after a dog attack in late August, according to the boy’s mother.

Cerra Barnes told WSMV4 that her son was attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull on Aug. 28.

The 4-year-old had his shoulder dislocated and dog bites, which required 30 stitches following the attack. Erin Police Department, according to Barnes, said all she would be able to do was take the family to court and force them to register the dog as aggressive or build a fence and post warning signs.

All of her options would have to be paid for out of her pocket, she told WSMV4.

Houston County does not have animal control, so, they rely on police to handle these types of situations.

