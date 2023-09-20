Anheuser-Busch agrees to stop cutting tails off Budweiser Clydesdales

Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around Busch Stadium as part of the opening day...
Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around Busch Stadium as part of the opening day festivities before the start of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer have their tails shortened using a common, yet controversial, procedure that has drawn the ire of animal activists, parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev announced Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer have their tails shortened using a common, yet controversial, procedure that has drawn the ire of animal activists, parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev announced Wednesday.

The brewer said in a statement that the change was made earlier this year, stressing that the safety of the horses was a “top priority.”

The statement coincided with an announcement that it had obtained an animal welfare certification from American Humane for the horses, as well as the dalmatians that serve as their companions.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, led protests and mounted a nationwide ad campaign, with billboards depicting the horses reading “Severed Tails: Cruelty to Clydesdales.” With the announcement that tail-docking has ceased, PETA is “cracking open some cold ones to celebrate,” Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a news release.

The Clydesdales, mainstays in commercials and parades, were first introduced in 1933 after Prohibition was repealed. They can be viewed at Grant’s Farm, a St. Louis attraction initially built by former President and Civil War general Ulysses S. Grant.

Large draft horses like Clydesdales, Shires, and Percherons frequently have the boney part of their tails amputated to a length of about 6 inches. The process is called docking and often is performed on foals using a special constricting band, the American Veterinary Medical Association explained on its website. The association condemns the policy.

The purpose is to prevent the tail from interfering with the harness and carriage. But opponents argue it is unnecessary, and the practice is now banned in several countries, including Belgium and Finland, as well as some U.S. states.

The tail-docking blowup is just the latest controversy to embroil the company. Earlier this year, critics who were angered by the brewer sending a commemorative Bud Light can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney vowed to boycott the brand. Bud Light also faced backlash from Mulvaney’s fans, who think the brand didn’t do enough to support her.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
‘Worn out’ | Nearly 1,000 calls for service, 44 arrests made during 2023 Fall Rod Run
The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed...
Smokies Stadium Oliver Anthony concert sells out
Two soccer games were canceled after the sound of gunfire caused play to stop at the Emerald...
Knoxville youth soccer games canceled after reports of shots fired
Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours

Latest News

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October
Lower humidity continues with mild temperatures
Lower humidity continues with mild temperatures
Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.
‘We are heartbroken’: 17-year-old high school student dies in ATV crash
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Elijah McClain died after a police stop and ketamine injection. Now, 2 officers are on trial
UAW members including Scott Kralovic, wearing a mask, work the picket line during a strike...
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike