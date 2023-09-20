East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’

An East Tennessee high school football coach was suspended Wednesday during his first year coaching for the school.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sweetwater High School head football coach was suspended, according to WVLT Sport’s partner 5Star Preps.

Caleb Slover was temporarily suspended, according to a media release sent out by school officials.

“Sweetwater High School has temporarily suspended head football coach, Caleb Slover, from all coaching duties pending the outcome of a complete and thorough investigation,” officials said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, Sweetwater High School will have no further comment at this time. David Staff has been named interim head coach.”

Someone close to the investigation told 5Star Preps that “no malicious or heinous act” was committed. They also said that no child and no student was involved.

Slover took over as head coach in February and before that he spent four season at Morristown East and six seasons at Cocke County.

WVLT News reached out to the school system and is waiting to hear back.

