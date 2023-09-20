Golfing to raise money for Sevier County
Tourism leaders head to the golf course to raise money for charities in Sevier County, online auction open now
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association will head to the golf course on Thursday to raise money for a number of charities in Sevier County.
The online auction is open to win local restaurant deals, trips and even airline tickets. To bid on your favorite item click here:
The golf tournament is on Thursday hopes to raise thousands of dollars for local charities. Those charities are the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries, Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic and scholarships for local high school seniors.
