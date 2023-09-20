Golfing to raise money for Sevier County

Tourism leaders head to the golf course to raise money for charities in Sevier County, online auction open now
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association will head to the golf course on Thursday to raise money for a number of charities in Sevier County.

The online auction is open to win local restaurant deals, trips and even airline tickets. To bid on your favorite item click here:

Previous Coverage: Pigeon Forge golf tournament and auction to benefit high school students

The golf tournament is on Thursday hopes to raise thousands of dollars for local charities. Those charities are the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries, Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic and scholarships for local high school seniors.

PFHTA supports local charities in Sevier County with the annual golf tournament.
PFHTA supports local charities in Sevier County with the annual golf tournament.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
‘Worn out’ | Nearly 1,000 calls for service, 44 arrests made during 2023 Fall Rod Run
Two soccer games were canceled after the sound of gunfire caused play to stop at the Emerald...
Knoxville youth soccer games canceled after reports of shots fired
Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license
The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to Smokies Stadium due to demand
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours

Latest News

Tennessee ‘Anti-drag’ law on hold in Blount County until statewide decision made, Memphis...
Tennessee ‘anti-drag’ law on hold in Blount County until statewide decision made, Memphis attorney joins case
Tennessee in Ten Your top headlines from across the state for Wednesday, September 20
Tennessee in Ten Your top headlines from across the state for Wednesday, September 20
PFHTA Golf Tournament is Thursday. Online auction is open now.
PFHTA Golf Tournament is Thursday
James Keith Nuchols
TBI looking for information in cold case after identifying murder victim 40 years after death