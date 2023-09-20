Golfing to raise money for Sevier County

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association will head to the golf course on Thursday to raise money for a number of charities in Sevier County.

The online auction is open to win local restaurant deals, trips and even airline tickets. To bid on your favorite item click here:

The golf tournament is on Thursday hopes to raise thousands of dollars for local charities. Those charities are the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries, Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic and scholarships for local high school seniors.

PFHTA supports local charities in Sevier County with the annual golf tournament. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

