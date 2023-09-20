Lower humidity continues with mild temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our afternoons are slightly warmer, but the lower humidity and sunshine continue over the next several days. Rain chances don’t return until early next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few more clouds move in tonight keeping us a little bit warmer. Temperatures will be a little bit closer to average at 61 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday starts with a few clouds but turns out to be mostly sunny! Highs will be near 83 degrees. There is a very small chance for a stray shower in the mountains, but everyone is dry. The clear skies move back in dropping lows into the 50s Thursday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday into the weekend stays mostly clear! We’ll top out at 83 on Friday. Then more low 80s for highs this weekend, with low humidity and cool mornings in the upper 50s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re watching a system moving along the East Coast to fling out clouds but that’s about it. It is holding back a cold front from the west, which will break apart as it moves closer to East Tennessee by midweek. So, we’ll see a stray shower possible Monday and Tuesday, then a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.