Maryville man charged with homicide after double stabbing, police say

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man is in custody and has been charged after killing a man and injuring his son in a stabbing, Maryville Police Department officials told WVLT News Wednesday.

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday, MPD said. Officers reportedly responded to a home on Southview Drive after a 911 call reported the stabbing, where they found two men, identified as John Salvati Jr. and John Salvati III, injured from stab wounds. Officers said they were able to track Bryan Terence Noble, 24, down by using K9 units.

According to MPD, Noble stabbed Salvati III after attacking Salvati Jr. in some sort of dispute. Both were stabbed several times, MPD said. Salvati Jr., who was 74, was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital.

Noble was charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide and is expected in court on Sept. 26.

