Maryville man charged with homicide after double stabbing, police say

Noble was charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide and is expected in court on Sept. 26.
Bryan Terence Noble, 24
Bryan Terence Noble, 24(MPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man is in custody and has been charged after killing a man and injuring his son in a stabbing, Maryville Police Department officials told WVLT News Wednesday.

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday, MPD said. Officers reportedly responded to a home on Southview Drive after a 911 call reported the stabbing, where they found two men, identified as John Salvati Jr. and John Salvati III, injured from stab wounds. Officers said they were able to track Bryan Terence Noble, 24, down by using K9 units.

According to MPD, Noble stabbed Salvati III after attacking Salvati Jr. in some sort of dispute. Both were stabbed several times, MPD said. Salvati Jr., who was 74, was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital.

Noble was charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide and is expected in court on Sept. 26.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
‘Worn out’ | Nearly 1,000 calls for service, 44 arrests made during 2023 Fall Rod Run
The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed...
Smokies Stadium Oliver Anthony concert sells out
Two soccer games were canceled after the sound of gunfire caused play to stop at the Emerald...
Knoxville youth soccer games canceled after reports of shots fired
Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours

Latest News

Salvation Army to host third annual Maryville prayer breakfast
Salvation Army to host third annual Maryville prayer breakfast
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks clouds that “tuck us in” at night, making it not as...
Slightly warmer with more clouds at times
Tennessee ‘Anti-drag’ law on hold in Blount County until statewide decision made, Memphis...
Tennessee ‘anti-drag’ law on hold in Blount County until statewide decision made, Memphis attorney joins case
Tennessee in Ten Your top headlines from across the state for Wednesday, September 20
Tennessee in Ten Your top headlines from across the state for Wednesday, September 20