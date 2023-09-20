Slightly warmer with more clouds at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The afternoons are warming, and some extra clouds keep us closer to average at night too. We have a dry pattern for now, as two systems to our east and west, block each other from reaching into our area for now.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly clear with patches of fog, and a few more clouds rolling in to start the day. We’re starting the day around 56 degrees.

Clouds increase today, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy view, but the low humidity leaves us dry. We’re still warming a bit more to 84 degrees, with a light breeze.

Tonight comes with scattered clouds continuing to roll through, which traps in a little more warmth. This leaves us closer to average, with a low of 61 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with a high of 83 degrees. Then it’s mostly clear and in the upper 50s again Thursday night.

Friday into the weekend stays mostly clear! We’ll top out at 83 on Friday. Then more low 80s for highs this weekend, with low humidity and cool mornings in the upper 50s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re watching a system moving along the East Coast to fling out clouds but that’s about it. It is holding back a cold front from the west, so that is held off until midweek and breaks up. So, we’ll see a stray shower possible Monday and Tuesday, then a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.