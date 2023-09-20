Nashville Zoo announces Deaf Day Out at the Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo, in partnership with BridgesTN, announced it will be hosting Deaf Day Out at the Zoo.

This inclusive event will take place on Sunday, Sep. 24. The zoo’s partnership with Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted animal chats, shows, tours and more.

“Nashville Zoo and BridgesTN team members have been working together to translate zookeeper chats and educational signage into ASL throughout the Zoo. These videos will be activated on Deaf Day Out at the Zoo and guests can access them by scanning a QR code that will be added to the physical signage at the animal habitats. The translated videos are beneficial because it allows members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community to access this information in their primary language, allowing them to better understand and connect with the information,” the Nashville Zoo said.

The zoo adds that the following animal ASL translations are available:

Hyacinth macaw

Gibbon

Meerkat

Tapir

Southern crested screamers

Red ruffed lemur

Red panda

Clouded leopard

Andean bear

Red river hog

Southern white rhino

“In addition to the debut of the ASL translation videos, BridgesTN will have an information table set up in Entry Village and ASL interpreters located at different animal habitats throughout the day from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. Nashville Zoo and BridgesTN are thrilled for this year’s event and plan to make it an annual occurrence,” the zoo said.

