No indictment issued in Morgan Co. case of 8-year-old accidentally shooting himself

The 8-year-old boy used a chair to grab a loaded handgun from the top of the refrigerator in the kitchen, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morgan County Grand Jury declined to charge anyone in the case regarding an 8-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself on Sept. 10.

The 8-year-old boy used a chair to grab the loaded handgun that was kept on the top of the refrigerator in the kitchen, 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson said.

The boy was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by LifeStar and discharged the following day.

