No indictment issued in Morgan Co. case of 8-year-old accidentally shooting himself

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morgan County Grand Jury declined to charge anyone in the case regarding an 8-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself on Sept. 10.

Previous Coverage: 8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.

The 8-year-old boy used a chair to grab the loaded handgun that was kept on the top of the refrigerator in the kitchen, 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson said.

The boy was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by LifeStar and discharged the following day.

