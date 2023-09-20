Salvation Army to host third annual Maryville prayer breakfast
Funds from the breakfast go towards the Salvation Army Pathway of Hope program, which is aimed at helping people in Maryville experiencing poverty.
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Salvation Army Maryville is gearing up to host their third annual prayer breakfast fundraiser, scheduled for Thursday.
Funds from the breakfast go towards the Salvation Army Pathway of Hope program, which is aimed at helping people in Maryville experiencing poverty. There’s a variety of ticket types available, from individual to corporate.
Premier Sponsorship: $1,000
Two tables, advertisement and partnership shared on social media
Silver Sponsorship: $500
One table, advertisement and partnership shared on social media
Table Sponsor: $350
Logos on all printed materials
Individual Tickets: $30
Doors open for the breakfast at 7:15 a.m. and food will be served at 7:30 a.m. It’ll be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.