Salvation Army to host third annual Maryville prayer breakfast

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Salvation Army Maryville is gearing up to host their third annual prayer breakfast fundraiser, scheduled for Thursday.

Funds from the breakfast go towards the Salvation Army Pathway of Hope program, which is aimed at helping people in Maryville experiencing poverty. There’s a variety of ticket types available, from individual to corporate.

Premier Sponsorship: $1,000

Two tables, advertisement and partnership shared on social media

Silver Sponsorship: $500

One table, advertisement and partnership shared on social media

Table Sponsor: $350

Logos on all printed materials

Individual Tickets: $30

Doors open for the breakfast at 7:15 a.m. and food will be served at 7:30 a.m. It’ll be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801.

