Smokies take 1-0 series lead in SL Divisional Playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smokies defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 3-1 series-opening win to take the pivotal game one of the three-game series.

Tennessee starter Cade Horton tossed five shutout innings with seven strikeouts to pick up the win. Horton has completed the season, tossing 14 shutout innings against Chattanooga with 19 strikeouts.

The Smokies struck first with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. BJ Murray got the scoring started with a single in the infield to score Kevin Alcantara and make it 1-0. The very next batter, Owen Caissie doubled to score Matt Shaw and take a 2-0 advantage. With runners at second and third, Haydn McGeary hit an RBI groundout to make it 3-0.

The Smokies can win the series on Thursday as the Smokies travel to Chattanooga for game two with the first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

