TBI looking for information in cold case after identifying murder victim 40 years after death

The homicide investigation was shelved as a cold case, with the investigation paused until more evidence could be found, and the man was listed as a John Doe.
James Keith Nuchols
James Keith Nuchols(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for information in an almost 40-year-old cold case out of Lenoir City. The case centers on the remains of a man who was found shot in Lenoir City in 1985.

Two juveniles found the man, who had been shot, while riding bikes along Buttermilk Road off of I-40, TBI officials said in an announcement, describing the beginnings of the cold case. At the time, forensic anthropologists determined the man was white and likely between 40 and 57. University of Tennessee forensic anthropologists in 1985 also discovered the man had been dead for one or two weeks.

TBI agents and investigators worked on the case with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, but weren’t able to. The homicide investigation was shelved as a cold case, with the investigation paused until more evidence could be found, and the man was listed as a John Doe.

Agents continued to try and identify the man, and in 2015, the UT Forensic Anthropology Center sent a sample of the victim’s remains to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. UT officials also sent a sample to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory.

This move allowed investigators to enter Doe’s DNA into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, should he ever be identified.

More evidence was discovered after TBI investigators sent another sample to Othram as part of the Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative. Othram is a private lab in Texas which tests DNA, creating profiles of past victims in the hopes that they will be identified.

A break in the case came in December, when agents used Othram’s information to reach out to possible relatives of Doe. Those possible relatives provided a DNA sample, which was compared to Doe’s.

Those samples, along with finger prints from 1985, allowed scientists to confirm Doe’s identity. He was James Keith Nuchols, born on Oct. 15, 1926.

Now, TBI agents are looking for more information that might help them solve the decades-old homicide investigation. Those with information are being asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email tips to TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov.

