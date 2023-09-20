Tennessee ‘anti-drag’ law on hold in Blount County until statewide decision made, Memphis attorney joins case

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Eastern District Judge Ronnie Greer has ruled Tennessee’s Adult Entertainment Act, also known as the anti-drag law, unenforceable in Blount County pending a statewide decision on the law’s constitutionality. The decision is the latest in Blount Pride and the American Civil Liberty Union’s suit against Blount County District Attorney General Ryan Desmond.

Blount Pride sued Desmond after the district attorney general sent them a letter threatening legal prosecution should they move forward with a September event including drag performances. In the letter, Desmond said he intended to enforce the law, which has received criticism across the state for its broad definition of adult entertainment.

Friends of George’s v. Mulroy sparked the first question on the law’s constitutionality. In that case, a Trump-appointed federal judge said the law could not be enforced, a decision that was appealed by Tennessee State District Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti.

Greer made the tentative decision on Blount Pride’s case in early September. In his ruling, he said Blount Pride’s case is so similar to Friends of George’s v. Mulroy, which is now in the Sixth Circuit Court, that he will not rule on the law’s constitutionality until the higher West Tennessee court makes a decision.

It’s important to note, however, that Greer did not rule on the law’s constitutionality. A legal expert told WVLT News that such a decision could help or hurt Skrmetti’s appeal, since the only current ruling on the Adult Entertainment Act has said it’s unconstitutional. As it stands, though, Greer has postponed any decision until the Sixth Circuit rules on the case.

Additionally, a filing on Sept. 13 states that Craig A. Edgington, an attorney with Donati Law, the firm representing the plaintiffs in the West Tennessee case, has entered the Blount County case as a counsel for Blount Pride.

