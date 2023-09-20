Tennessee-UTSA to feature first Spanish gameday broadcast in UT history

Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium(Rick Russo)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa High School Spanish teacher Carlos Lopez is making history at the University of Tennessee by helping in the university’s first ever Spanish audio broadcast. He and VFL and former All-SEC and NFL placekicker Fuad Reveiz will handle the broadcast.

Lopez has been producing Spanish commentary on UT games for months on Twitter, gaining popularity among Spanish-speaking fans.

Previous Coverage: Alcoa teacher, coach brings Spanish flair to Vols highlights

Now, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the university is putting out an official commentary broadcast on the Tennessee Athletics App and on UTsports.com.

“This unique opportunity to continue to grow our fan base is exciting,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “We have explored various models to increase Spanish broadcasts across several of our sports in future years and felt this will be a great test run to start the process and expand our Vol Nation footprint.”

Lopez grew up in Venezuela before moving to the United States when he was 11. The commentary videos have been a passion project of his since he took off on Twitter during Tennessee’s win over Alabama in 2022.

“I have created something special to embrace the growing Hispanic Community in Tennessee where I get to go inside UT Athletics and interview the Spanish-speaking athletes,” said Lopez. “Leaving a legacy for the young Hispanic children is very important to me and I am happy I get to represent not only UT Athletics but Hispanics in our community.”

The commentary will start at 4 p.m. Saturday.

