U.S Marshals arrest 249 Memphis fugitives in nationwide operation

US Marshals
US Marshals(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested 249 Memphis fugitives as part of a 20 city, three-month operation called Operation North Star III.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force led the operation which spanned from June 5 to September 8. A total of 249 arrests were made and 288 warrants were closed.

The arrests included 30 wanted for murder or attempted murder, 23 for sex offenses, 75 for assault, 32 for robbery and 38 for weapons charges.

A total of 24 firearms were seized.

“Our commitment to the safety of Memphis remains strong,” said United States Marshal Tyreece Miller. “An uptick in violent crime here in Memphis and across the country has not gone unnoticed by the Department of Justice or the U.S. Marshals Service. This operation and the commitment by our partner agencies show that together we will make a difference.”

Marshals included three “notable” arrests which include:

  • Rolvin Rodriguez, who was arrested July 21 for aggravated rape of a child.
  • Christopher Smith, who was arrested August 16 for first-degree murder for the June 20 shooting death of a 3-year-old child that occurred in the 3400 block of West Winchester Place.
  • Justin Blue, who was arrested August 19 on a wide variety of charges, including murder and four counts of aggravated assault for a shooting that occurred on June 13 on Lawnview Street.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed...
Smokies Stadium Oliver Anthony concert sells out
Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
‘Worn out’ | Nearly 1,000 calls for service, 44 arrests made during 2023 Fall Rod Run
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Two soccer games were canceled after the sound of gunfire caused play to stop at the Emerald...
Knoxville youth soccer games canceled after reports of shots fired
Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license

Latest News

Lower humidity continues with mild temperatures
Lower humidity continues with mild temperatures
The 8-year-old boy used a chair to grab a loaded handgun from the top of the refrigerator in...
No indictment issued in Morgan Co. case of 8-year-old accidentally shooting himself
Nashville Zoo announces Deaf Day Out at the Zoo
Nashville Zoo announces Deaf Day Out at the Zoo
Bryan Terence Noble, 24
Maryville man charged with homicide after double stabbing, police say
Salvation Army to host third annual Maryville prayer breakfast
Salvation Army to host third annual Maryville prayer breakfast