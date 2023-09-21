Anderson Co. seeing a spike in infant deaths

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Every year many Tennessee babies die from sleep-related causes. Anderson County officials held a press conference addressing the spike they’re seeing in infant deaths.

Nathan Sweet has served as the director of the Anderson County Emergency Medical Services since 2009.

“It is a tragedy that we are working to prevent,” Sweet said.

Sweet, the county mayor and other leaders said the county is seeing a spike in infant deaths’ because of the unsafe sleep practices, in the first six months of this year, four babies have died from unsafe sleep practices. In 2022 there were only two deaths related to this. With this up-tic, the county knew they needed to change something.

“The trend so far this year that we sign out, which means we concluded it definitively what the cause and manor of that death for these infants, were asphyxia - lack of oxygen due to unsafe sleep environments of different kind of scenarios,” said Chief Medical Examiner for Knox and Anderson Counties, Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan.

She said education is key to protecting your family.

“In their gown or their sleep sack, no blankets, no pillows, no bumper pads, or anything like that, as opposed to often times, what we see if they’re in the crib or they’re in an adult bed, is they have multiple blankets on them, they have these pillows or a pillow propping them up,” said Bobbi Jo Henderson, the deputy director of education for Anderson County EMS.

When putting a child to bed, always remember the ABC’s of safe sleep. Which is babies sleep alone, on their back and in the crib. You should never sleep with your baby, and they should always sleep in a crib or pack-n-play to prevent a senseless tragedy.

If you cannot afford a crib or pack-n-play, Tennessee has an organization called “Cribs For Kids” that provides them to families for free if they cannot afford one.

