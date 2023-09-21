College Application Blitz coming to Knoxville’s Fulton High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do your kids need assistance with the college application process? If so, you are in luck. The College Application Blitz hosted by tnAchieves is returning to Knoxville for its second year.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 at 8:30 a.m. at Fulton High School. The event will welcome over 80 organizations including representatives from local community colleges, four-year universities and trade schools to assist students with the college application process and answer questions.

Other organizations in attendance will include Boys & Girls Club, Centro Hispano and Emerald Youth.

For more information on the College Application Blitz, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.