College Application Blitz coming to Knoxville’s Fulton High School

College Application Blitz to be hosted by tnAchieves
College Application Blitz returns to Knoxville
College Application Blitz returns to Knoxville(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do your kids need assistance with the college application process? If so, you are in luck. The College Application Blitz hosted by tnAchieves is returning to Knoxville for its second year.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 at 8:30 a.m. at Fulton High School. The event will welcome over 80 organizations including representatives from local community colleges, four-year universities and trade schools to assist students with the college application process and answer questions.

Other organizations in attendance will include Boys & Girls Club, Centro Hispano and Emerald Youth.

For more information on the College Application Blitz, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed...
Smokies Stadium Oliver Anthony concert sells out
Amazon announced the need to hire nearly 1,000 people for their new Knoxville and Blount County...
Nearly 1,000 Amazon jobs coming to East Tennessee
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Bryan Terence Noble, 24
Maryville man charged with homicide after double stabbing, police say
An East Tennessee high school football coach was suspended Wednesday during his first year...
East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’

Latest News

School officials say there was a slight smell of natural gas in the building.
Gas smell reported at Loudon High School
School officials say there was a slight smell of natural gas in the building.
Loudon High School cleared after reports of gas smell
Tyler Parton volunteers at the PFHTA Golf Tournament.
Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association raises money for local scholarships
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's Event
Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Knoxville