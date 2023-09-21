Crews save cable worker electrocuted near Walters State Community College
When crews arrived they say they found him hanging upside down, still attached to the utility pole.
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a reported electrocution Thursday afternoon.
Crews responded to the Gray Street and Claiborne Street intersection, behind Walters State Community College, to find a man still attached to a power pole and hanging upside down.
“The worker, a 23-year-old male, was a contractor of Logan Communications and was part of a crew pulling fiber optic cabling when he apparently came into contact with a high voltage line on the power pole,” officials with the Tazewell Police Department said. “The other crew member ran for help while a citizen called 911.”
The line was disconnected and crews rescued the man.
He was taken alive to a local hospital before being transferred to Knoxville by Lifestar.
“We’re hopeful for a successful recovery although the extent of his injuries are unknown,” officials said. “It’s important to note how the quick response of everyone to this incident was imperative in his rescue.”
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.