Crews save cable worker electrocuted near Walters State Community College

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a reported electrocution Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the Gray Street and Claiborne Street intersection, behind Walters State Community College, to find a man still attached to a power pole and hanging upside down.

“The worker, a 23-year-old male, was a contractor of Logan Communications and was part of a crew pulling fiber optic cabling when he apparently came into contact with a high voltage line on the power pole,” officials with the Tazewell Police Department said. “The other crew member ran for help while a citizen called 911.”

The line was disconnected and crews rescued the man.

He was taken alive to a local hospital before being transferred to Knoxville by Lifestar.

“We’re hopeful for a successful recovery although the extent of his injuries are unknown,” officials said. “It’s important to note how the quick response of everyone to this incident was imperative in his rescue.”

*** Press Release on Electrocution*** Earlier today September 21, 2023 at approximately 15:56 hours Tazewell Police... Posted by Tazewell Police Department on Thursday, September 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.