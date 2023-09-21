Cumberland Co. deputy honored for saving a mother and son from burning car

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On a Friday afternoon in July, Kalyan Yalamanchili and his wife and son were driving from South Carolina to St. Louis to visit family when their car went off the road and crashed into a tree off I-40.

While the three people in the car were injured, Deputy Devyn Templeton with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call for help. He saw Yalamanchili outside of the car, while his wife and 4-year-old son were trapped inside.

Templeton and others were able to get the child to safety, but just as that was happening, the car burst into flames.

“It was fully engulfed, the whole front of the cabin was engulfed with flames,” said Templeton.

While some would run away from the fire, Templeton stayed and helped pull the woman to safety as a grateful father took his opportunity to say thank you.

“You are the angels that saved us and pulled us out of that crash I couldn’t imagine. I’m very thankful,” said Yalamanchili when talking about Templeton.

This week Templeton was given the Life Saving Award at a Cumberland County Commission meeting, where he was recognized for his bravery and quick action.

It was just moments after he pulled the woman to safety that the car became fully engulfed in flames and got much worse. The East Tennessee deputy added that he was just doing his job, while a family has him to thank for their life being saved.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared but I knew there was someone in there that needed my help, and I’d do anything in my power just like I’d hope someone would do for my family,” said Templeton.

Yalamanchili and his son had a broken leg but are expected to make full recoveries along with his wife who is recovering from complications following a back and arm injury.

