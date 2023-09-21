District attorney: Dept. of Correction inmates partially to blame for overcrowded jails

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All across East Tennessee low-level offenders are staying with convicted felons in county jails. District 9 DA Russell Johnson said this is because the state pays counties to house some of their convicted felons.

“If TDOC could do a better job of getting those people out of the local jails, processing them and sending them along that would be great,” Johnson said.

Johnson said it is a plus for the state because it saves them money and the counties earn some extra money. He also said some downsides could impact the county jails long term.

“The double-edged sword there is they’re about to be decertified because they’re over capacity when that happens and that’s the game that’s been going on for a number of years,” Johnson said.

According to Tennessee Department of Correction data, nine counties have overcrowded jails. This includes Blount, Cocke, Hamblen, Hancock, Morgan, Roane, Jefferson, Scott and Union. According to the Union Co. Sheriff, five female inmates were able to escape from the jail this week because of overcrowding.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Overcrowding contributes to 5 escaping Union County Jail

The founder of the Fourth Purpose Foundation, Josh Smith, said he looks at jail and prison systems across the country and overcrowding impacts jail staff the most.

“So we have staff that don’t show up or we have staff that quit and then it just turns into a powder keg and we’re seeing it all across the country,” Smith said.

If TDOC were to remove all of their convicted felons from county jails, only five counties would have overcrowded jails. Smith said more action can be taken at a state level.

“These overcrowding situations, the jails can’t control that,” Smith said. “That’s going to be done by the legislators and by the judges and what it does is just makes it a dangerous place for the staff.”

Johnson said if jails are decertified, they could be more susceptible to lawsuits if inmates claim the conditions are poor or they were injured inside the jail.

WVLT News reached out to the Tennessee Department of Correction about housing convicted felons at county jails.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction works closely with local sheriffs and jail administrators to transfer state inmates into TDOC custody. The report you cite shows there were two TDOC inmates housed in the Union County jail. TDOC has no jurisdiction over the majority of the jail population which, according to the report, consists of pre-trial and misdemeanor defendants. TDOC is responsible for only those felony offenders who have been convicted and sentenced to TDOC custody.”

