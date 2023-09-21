Dry spell causes worry for some Kentucky farmers

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GARRARD CO., Ky. (WYMT) - Some farmers in Kentucky said they are concerned about the recent dry streak across the state.

After a busy spring and summer with rounds of rain and storms, farmers said they are starting to face challenges as the soil continues to dry.

“Where we live in Garrard County, we are pretty dry,” Jared Ayres explained.

Ayres buys and sells cattle throughout the country. He said, right now, the number one challenge he faces is drinking water for his livestock.

Ayres explained low water could cause some of his cattle to be sold early.

“We’ve had enough water to get us through, but we could sure use some more rain,” Ayres said.

In Boyle County, soybean harvest is well underway.

Barry Welty oversees 125 acres at Caverndale Farms. He said the decrease in rain since August has him fearful of this year’s yield.

“I have no idea what they are going to do. They need a rain in the worst way and probably would still help fill out some of the pods,” Welty explained.

Farmers also said the lack of rain has caused them to use some of their hay earlier than normal.

