Food City settles Tennessee opioid misconduct case for $44.5 million

The money Food City pays will primarily go towards Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Fund, Skrmetti said, which supports local efforts in addressing the opioid epidemic.
Food City settles Tennessee opioid misconduct case for $44.5 million
Food City settles Tennessee opioid misconduct case for $44.5 million(City of Huntsville)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Thursday a $44.5 million settlement with Food City over the company’s opioid misconduct.

The settlement marks the latest in the state’s work to handle the opioid crisis.

Previous Coverage: Tenn. lawsuit accuses Food City of illegally selling opioids

“Every entity that contributed to the opioid crisis must be held accountable. Our Consumer Protection Division remains relentless in the pursuit of justice and I am proud of their aggressive enforcement in this case,” said Skrmetti. “By paying a hefty price to resolve past misconduct, Food City provides critical resources to save lives and protect families and can now get back to the business of serving its customers and supporting Tennessee communities.”

The money Food City pays will primarily go towards Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Fund, Skrmetti said, which supports local efforts in addressing the opioid epidemic.

Additionally, Food City agreed to up training for pharmacy staff, update their prescription validation process and report more data to the state.

Food City released a statement following Skrmetti’s announcement, saying the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, but the company is hoping to contribute to opioid-related programs.

“The agreement states that it is not an admission or evidence of any liability or wrongdoing,” Food City said, adding that the company “will contribute to the opioid-related programs that are being established as a result of the previous settlements with national retailers and distributors.”

The settlement also includes an agreement for Food City to provided employment opportunities for Tennesseans recovering from opioid addiction.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed...
Smokies Stadium Oliver Anthony concert sells out
Amazon announced the need to hire nearly 1,000 people for their new Knoxville and Blount County...
Nearly 1,000 Amazon jobs coming to East Tennessee
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
An East Tennessee high school football coach was suspended Wednesday during his first year...
East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’
Bryan Terence Noble, 24
Maryville man charged with homicide after double stabbing, police say

Latest News

School officials say there was a slight smell of natural gas in the building.
Gas smell reported at Loudon High School
School officials say there was a slight smell of natural gas in the building.
Loudon High School cleared after reports of gas smell
PFHTA has donated more than $100,000 to charities in Sevier County.
Golf tournament benefits The Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains
Paige WX
Low humidity for now, with cool mornings and warm afternoons