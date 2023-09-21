Loudon High School cleared after reports of gas smell
School officials say there was a slight smell of natural gas in the building.
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students and staff at Loudon High School were evacuated to the school’s football field early Thursday morning due to reports of a “slight smell of natural gas.” The school has since been cleared by authorities.
Officials with the school said the evacuation was a precaution while first responders evaluated the building.
At this time, officials have not released a cause for the smell.
