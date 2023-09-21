Golf tournament benefits The Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge hospitality leaders are hoping to raise thousands of dollars during the Annual Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association Golf Tournament Thursday. Some of that money is set to go towards the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains.

The club has 1,700 members. A portion of the golf tournament’s funds will help not only pay for tuition of those who can’t, but also the extras like transportation and food.

Kids at the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains find a safe place to go when school is out. Not just in the summer, but through the school year as well.

“The boys and girls club they pick them up. They give them a snack. It’s a safe place. They help them with their homework. Because we all know that as kids get older, and education changes, I don’t necessarily know how to do math the correct way and they do so they’ll tutor the kids,” said Crystal Wicker, who has three boys at the Seymour club.

She said she and her husband work long hours and the convenience of the club close to home is a help.

“I don’t know what I would do without the Boys and Girls club. Because there aren’t very many opportunities for our kids. In Sevier County. Besides the Boys and Girls Club, they probably would be home playing video games. Getting into who knows what kind of trouble,” she said.

Wicker said not only does she want them to be a part of the club, but her sons want to be there. And they’re rewarded with trips thanks to donations from the community.

“The donations that PFHTA brings into the club is is huge and very influential. The field trips that it helps with these kids were able to go on field trips when they complete their homework like within homework time if they go so many times a month,” she said.

The clubs serve nearly 180,000 meals a year to the kids. That includes breakfast in the summer and evening snacks after 5 p.m.

