Great Smoky Mountains National Park painting event returns for 2nd year

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park is inviting guests to visit at the end of September to watch nationally-acclaimed artists paint during an event called Plein Air in the Park.

The event is sponsored by Friends of the Smokies, the official nonprofit partner of the park. From Sept. 24 through Sept. 28, guests will have the opportunity to watch artists create beautiful works of art for free at various locations of the park on designated days.

Sunday, Sept. 24: artists paint in areas across Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Monday, Sept. 25: artists paint from sunrise to 3 p.m. in Cades Cove

Tuesday, Sept. 26: artists paint from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elkmont

Wednesday, Sept. 27: artists paint from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elkmont

Thursday, Sept. 28: artists paint in areas across the park

