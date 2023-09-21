Great Smoky Mountains National Park painting event returns for 2nd year

Guests will see 20 nationally-acclaimed artists create works of art.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park is inviting guests to visit at the end of September to watch nationally-acclaimed artists paint during an event called Plein Air in the Park.

The event is sponsored by Friends of the Smokies, the official nonprofit partner of the park. From Sept. 24 through Sept. 28, guests will have the opportunity to watch artists create beautiful works of art for free at various locations of the park on designated days.

  • Sunday, Sept. 24: artists paint in areas across Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • Monday, Sept. 25: artists paint from sunrise to 3 p.m. in Cades Cove
  • Tuesday, Sept. 26: artists paint from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elkmont
  • Wednesday, Sept. 27: artists paint from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elkmont
  • Thursday, Sept. 28: artists paint in areas across the park

For more information on the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Plein Air in the Park, click here.

