Healthcare charity benefits from Pigeon Forge hospitality association

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism made a charitable donation of $7,500 to Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic, which has proven to be a lifesaver for many Sevier County residents.

U.S. Census data show that nearly one-third of the population in Sevier County does not have health insurance. For those 30,000 people, they’ve found help at Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic.

The clinic provides affordable care to anyone without health insurance. The clinic provides all the services you’d find at your local urgent care. They also have dental services offered at a reduced rate. A current patient, Randy Guffey, found them 20 years ago after he needed a doctor but was turned away because he couldn’t afford to pay.

“I needed blood work done. I had in my head that was going to be $80. It was $15. Oh god, is that all? That’s what I said. Is that all? That’s what I pay?” said Duffy.

Last year, the clinic added 1,600 new patients and Guffey is one of the more than 30,000 patients on record. Guffey believes he’s alive and healthy because of the care he’s received at the clinic and never felt like just another number.

“They have treated me better than any doctor’s office in my entire life. They truthfully care about the people that come in here. They don’t keep you waiting all day either,” Guffey says.

“We actually take care of the uninsured who live or work here,” said Deb Murph with Mountain Hope. “And our focus is certainly on helping them to maintain healthy lifestyles and have access to care so that they can be at work every day.”

While the services are offered at a reduced price, the clinic has identified transportation issues that may keep some from being able to get there.

“They’ll take the trolley, and they’ll go to Wal-Mart, and then they’ll walk here which is a little over two miles. And quite frequently, those patients are way too sick to make the trip back to the trolley; and so are their staff usually end up taking them home,” said Murph.

PFHTA donated $7,500 to the Mountain Hope Good Shepperd Clinic in 2022. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

