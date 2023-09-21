Knoxville Fire Department to host event to kick off National Fire Prevention Month

Evening on Market Square event to focus on increasing fire prevention awareness
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - October is National Fire Prevention Month, and the Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) is hosting a special event called Evening on Market Square to educate the public and increase awareness on preventing fires.

Evening on Market Square will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The number one cause of fires in the city and nationally is cooking fires, so the theme of this year’s event will be “Cooking Safety Starts with You.” KFD will be teaching fire prevention tips as well as hosting training sessions on how to stop bleeding in case of injury.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about a career in firefighting, explore a firetruck, roast marshmallows and more.

