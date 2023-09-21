Knoxville Police Department supporting officers’ mental wellness

The department has a peer support program to help officers cope with daily stress and trauma.
The department has a peer support program to help officers cope with daily stress and trauma.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - They answer your calls when you need help, but who is there for them? A statistic from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center shows police officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

When Lt. Samuel Henard started at the Knoxville Police Department, he said he quickly felt the emotional burden.

“I started seeing the critical incidents and I started experiencing how it makes you feel, you know, you got home and you’re just different,” Henard said. “Many, many years ago, it was ‘don’t talk about it, it will go away.’ And we saw with suicide rates with law enforcement, that was the wrong technique.”

In 2008, when Henard heard the department was kick-starting a program for officer wellness, he knew he wanted to be involved. As a young officer, he helped create the first of its kind support program, specifically tailored to the unique experience of police officers.

“Throughout every career, in the United States, policing is by far the hardest. You’re gonna see the worst parts of society. You’re gonna see human misery every day, every shift,” Henard said.

The department offers a peer support program for all employees. It allows officers and all department employees to confidentially talk one-on-one with a mentor to help cope with the daily stress and trauma of the job.

The support team includes retired police leaders and an on-site clinical psychologist that specializes in working with first responders. Henard said the experienced staff helps officers feel more comfortable asking for help.

“It’s not like any other job. When you sit down and talk to somebody, you want to know, that they at least have a little inkling of what you’re talking about,” Henard said.

Henard admitted that when the program initially started in 2008, it was a challenge to get officers involved because having those difficult conversations was very new at the time. Now, he said that old and young officers have embraced the program, making the department a comfortable environment to speak up and ask for help.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed...
Smokies Stadium Oliver Anthony concert sells out
Amazon announced the need to hire nearly 1,000 people for their new Knoxville and Blount County...
Nearly 1,000 Amazon jobs coming to East Tennessee
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
An East Tennessee high school football coach was suspended Wednesday during his first year...
East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’
Bryan Terence Noble, 24
Maryville man charged with homicide after double stabbing, police say

Latest News

Ben tracks one solid chance of rain as we get closer to a tiny drought
Sunny days ahead with cool mornings
Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) tries to lead over Dallas Cowboys safety...
Charges against Tennessee Titans running back dismissed, court records show
Christine Jones has to be out of her Rand at Tillery unit by the end of October, but doesn’t...
Tenants facing homelessness after rent raised quickly
Sophomore silences doubters with play on the field
Karns’ Samuel Akers defies odds to play quarterback for Beavers