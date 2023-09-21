Knoxville Police Department supporting officers’ mental wellness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - They answer your calls when you need help, but who is there for them? A statistic from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center shows police officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

When Lt. Samuel Henard started at the Knoxville Police Department, he said he quickly felt the emotional burden.

“I started seeing the critical incidents and I started experiencing how it makes you feel, you know, you got home and you’re just different,” Henard said. “Many, many years ago, it was ‘don’t talk about it, it will go away.’ And we saw with suicide rates with law enforcement, that was the wrong technique.”

In 2008, when Henard heard the department was kick-starting a program for officer wellness, he knew he wanted to be involved. As a young officer, he helped create the first of its kind support program, specifically tailored to the unique experience of police officers.

“Throughout every career, in the United States, policing is by far the hardest. You’re gonna see the worst parts of society. You’re gonna see human misery every day, every shift,” Henard said.

The department offers a peer support program for all employees. It allows officers and all department employees to confidentially talk one-on-one with a mentor to help cope with the daily stress and trauma of the job.

The support team includes retired police leaders and an on-site clinical psychologist that specializes in working with first responders. Henard said the experienced staff helps officers feel more comfortable asking for help.

“It’s not like any other job. When you sit down and talk to somebody, you want to know, that they at least have a little inkling of what you’re talking about,” Henard said.

Henard admitted that when the program initially started in 2008, it was a challenge to get officers involved because having those difficult conversations was very new at the time. Now, he said that old and young officers have embraced the program, making the department a comfortable environment to speak up and ask for help.

