Knoxville tenants form union in light of rising rent prices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of Knoxville tenants said they’re tired of the rent going higher, so they’re forming a union.

The newly-formed Knoxville Area Tenants Union is fighting for change to help people who are struggling to keep up.

Knoxville has been one of the most moved-to cities in the nation the last few years, driving up the rent quickly, and it’s taking its toll on average people.

“I know seven residents personally at Tanglewood that are right now, between re-signing a lease that they can’t afford and having to live in their car on the street,” Hannah Freeman said, Chairperson of KATU.

Freeman is talking about Rand at Tillery apartments in North Knox, where she is a resident. The complex is formerly known as Tanglewood Apartments.

The property was bought by Rand in July, and Freeman said it raised the rent by more than $500 to about $1,400 beginning in September, forcing a lot of people to find new housing in a month.

“That’s just not enough time,” she said. “You can call around everywhere, waitlists for apartments right now are ridiculous.”

KATU, which Freeman said is made up of Rand tenants from two properties, made an appearance at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, advocating for change.

“Such as Eminent Domain and the Homemakers Program. We can open up an ordinance to make that extend out over a year so developers are incentivized to buy property and make it affordable,” Freeman said.

State law prevents local governments from controlling rent.

”The dramatic increase in rents is hurting a lot of people,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in a statement. " We are working with the Tennessee Housing Development Authority and other partners to find immediate relief, to help people avoid eviction. While state law prohibits Knoxville and other Tennessee cities from regulating rents in any way, we are partnering with KCDC and private developers to build new housing all across the city.”

A spokesman for the mayor added that the city helped build 2,000 affordable housing units for people since 2020, and another 3,800 are under construction in an effort to create more supply.

The spokesman also said the city is updating its zoning code to create a greater diversity of housing.

Kincannon is meeting with city and Knox Co. leaders on Thursday at the Emerald Youth Foundation Gym from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to talk about plans to create affordable housing for the middle class. That meeting is open to the public.

