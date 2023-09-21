Low humidity for now, with cool mornings and warm afternoons.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our afternoons are slightly warmer, but the lower humidity and sunshine continue over the next several days. Looking ahead to next week, we’re keeping an eye on some showers to storms and slightly higher humidity.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds continue to move around this morning, with a low of 59 degrees in Knoxville and mid to upper 50s for most of our area.

While some clouds are moving through at times, it’s still partly cloudy to mostly sunny and humidity levels dipping back a bit. We’re topping out around 83 degrees today, with a nice breeze out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The lower humidity helps us cool to just below average tonight, with a low of 57 degrees by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday into the weekend stays mostly clear! We’ll top out at 83 on Friday. Then more low 80s for highs this weekend, with low humidity and cool mornings in the upper 50s.

UTSA at Tennessee, Saturday at 4 PM (WVLT)

In your I’m All Vol Forecast, UTSA is coming to town for a 4 PM kickoff, which means we’re starting the game at our peak heating. It’s a day where sunscreen is a must, and it will feel hotter in the sunshine, but at least the low humidity gives you relief in the shade. We’ll also have a good breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting to 15 to 20 mph.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a cold front from the west finally starts to move our way. We’ll have more humidity and clouds Monday, then spotty showers move in, becoming more scattered with rain and storms by Wednesday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.