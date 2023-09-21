Man arrested while awaiting trial for more than 100 counts of crimes against children
Daniel Goins was charged with five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of aggravated rape while awaiting trial for more than 100 counts of different crimes against children.
Sep. 20, 2023
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tazewell man was charged with multiple crimes against children while awaiting trial for another 100 counts of crimes against children.
A Claiborne Co. grand jury indicted 32-year-old Daniel Goins on five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of aggravated rape.
“Goins was indicted in April of 2020 and was awaiting trial on more than 100 plus counts of various crimes against children,” officials said.
The investigation determined there were multiple victims in different locations.
During the investigation, detectives determined Goins was actually in Kokomo, Indiana. Goins was extradited and returned to Claiborne Co. for his arraignment.
