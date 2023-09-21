Morristown woman indicted in Grainger County arson investigation, TBI says

The fire happened on July 1 in the 900 block of Cardinal Cove Road in Rutledge.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown woman has been indicted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in an arson investigation out of Grainger County, TBI officials announced Thursday.

The fire happened on July 1 in the 900 block of Cardinal Cove Road in Rutledge. TBI officials said Brandy M. Morgan, 41, purposefully set a camper on fire.

On Sept. 1, the Grainger County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Morgan with one count of arson, reckless burning and vandalism.

