O’Connor Senior Center to host free senior health fair

By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Sept. 22, the O’Connor Senior Center will host a free health fair called “Touchdown for Good Health” for seniors in the local area from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The free-to-attend health fair will offer health information and services for seniors. The Knox County Health Department will conduct balance screenings in honor of Falls Prevention Awareness Week. Walgreens will be in attendance offering various vaccines including the flu, the new COVID-19 variant, pneumonia and RSV.

Free health screenings will also be available for various cancers, hearing, posture, vision, memory and more. The University of Tennessee Medical Center will also offer several screenings, including carotid screening. In addition, blood pressure and blood sugar checks will also be available.

The fair will be located at 611 Winona St. in Knoxville.

