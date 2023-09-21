Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association raises money for local scholarships

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tourism leaders took to the the golf course Thursday to raise money for charities in Sevier County. It was the 26th annual Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association Benefit Golf Tournament.

Four hundred golfers tee’d off bright and early at 8 a.m. for flight one and at 1:30 p.m. for flight two. Historically, this tournament raises tens of thousands of dollars for several charities.

Those charities include The Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic and the Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries. The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association Benefit Golf Tournament is the largest tourism tournament in the state and has donated more than $100,000 over the years to these groups.

Part of the money raised Thursday will go to support scholarships for local high school seniors. Tyler Parton is in his second year of school at Walter’s State Community College in Sevierville, and he’s a recipient of one of the scholarships PFHTA gives out.

He’s studying hospitality management and hopes to manage a hotel one day, already in the industry working at Willowbrook Lodge in Pigeon Forge.

He said without the scholarship, he’d not have been able to take off some of the days he did. He just wouldn’t be able to afford everything he needed to buy for his classes.

“Some days that I probably needed at work for like family events I probably would have had to work on some of those days to afford for the books. I’m taking five classes each semester so couple hundred for five classes that adds up so for sure it’s helped a lot on that,” said Parton.

He said his guidance counselor suggested the scholarship when they were discussing his future.

