Sunny days ahead with cool mornings

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the dry weather continues into the weekend.
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lower humidity and clear skies will allow for those cooler mornings to continue into the weekend. Our next best chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the middle of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds move out tonight and with that lower humidity, temperatures will drop to near 57 degrees by Friday morning.

Friday is a beautiful and sunny day! Highs are just a little bit above average at 83 degrees by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine, lower humidity, and dry weather continue for the weekend!

In your I’m All Vol Forecast, UTSA is coming to town for a 4 PM kickoff, which means we’re starting the game at our peak heating. It’s a day where sunscreen is a must, and it will feel hotter in the sunshine, but at least the low humidity gives you relief in the shade. We’ll also have a good breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting to 15 to 20 mph.

UTSA at Tennessee, Saturday at 4 PM
UTSA at Tennessee, Saturday at 4 PM(WVLT)

The sunshine continues Sunday with lows in the mid-50s and warming up into the lower 80s by the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a cold front from the west finally starts to move our way. We’ll have more humidity and clouds on Monday, then spotty showers move in, becoming more scattered with rain and storms by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

