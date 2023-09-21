Tennessee wildlife officer indicted for fuel theft, DA says

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officer was indicted after misusing a state-issued gas card, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

James Buchanan was accused of misusing $60,000 worth of gas over a 13 year period, according to the indictment.

“When I was appointed Executive Director, I made accountability one of the Agency’s top goals. That includes accountability to the public related to our mission of managing wildlife and supporting public safety, as well as internal accountability of staff to maintain a high standard of conduct and operate within the guidelines of state protocol,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “When problems are identified, this Agency is committed to finding solutions and holding those responsible accountable. We are saddened to see one of our own in this situation but appreciate the District Attorney General and the TBI for their work to deliver a swift resolution in this case.”

Buchanan was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the indictment.

