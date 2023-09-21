Tennessee wildlife officer indicted for fuel theft, DA says

Wildlife officer Travis Buchanan was indicted for misusing a state-issued gas card, according to officials.
Wildlife officer Travis Buchanan was indicted for misusing a state-issued gas card, according...
Wildlife officer Travis Buchanan was indicted for misusing a state-issued gas card, according to officials.(TWRA)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officer was indicted after misusing a state-issued gas card, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

James Buchanan was accused of misusing $60,000 worth of gas over a 13 year period, according to the indictment.

“When I was appointed Executive Director, I made accountability one of the Agency’s top goals. That includes accountability to the public related to our mission of managing wildlife and supporting public safety, as well as internal accountability of staff to maintain a high standard of conduct and operate within the guidelines of state protocol,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “When problems are identified, this Agency is committed to finding solutions and holding those responsible accountable. We are saddened to see one of our own in this situation but appreciate the District Attorney General and the TBI for their work to deliver a swift resolution in this case.”

Buchanan was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the indictment.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed...
Smokies Stadium Oliver Anthony concert sells out
Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
‘Worn out’ | Nearly 1,000 calls for service, 44 arrests made during 2023 Fall Rod Run
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Two soccer games were canceled after the sound of gunfire caused play to stop at the Emerald...
Knoxville youth soccer games canceled after reports of shots fired
Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license

Latest News

Devyn Templeton helped rescue a mother and her four year old son from a burning car after a...
Cumberland Co. deputy honored for saving a mother and son from burning car
Ben tracks comfortable conditions but there is not much rain in the extended forecast - you may...
Lower humidity continues with mild temperatures
Knoxville Area Tenants Union calls on city council create affordable housing for the middle and...
Knoxville tenants form union in light of rising rent prices
Daniel Goins was charged with five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count...
Man arrested while awaiting trial for more than 100 counts of crimes against children