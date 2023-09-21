Vol and Lady Vol named to SEC Basketball Leadership Council

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference announced four student-athletes named to the conference’s Basketball Leadership Council.

Vol Basketball’s Jahmai Mayshak and Lady Vol Tamari Key were named alongside Texas A&M’s Henry Coleman III and South Carolina’s Bree Hall.

Leadership councils exist for football and men’s and women’s basketball, along with SAAC inside the SEC.

The Leadership Council offers a pathway for student athletes to communicate with the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and playing rules as well as provide an opportunity for SEC student-athletes to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff.

Mayshak is in his second year on the council and will serve as vice chair, the junior is also the SEC representative on the NCAA’s Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee’s (MBOC) Student-Athlete Engagement Group.

Key, who returns after missing last year with blood clots, was elected chair of the Women’s Leadership Council after serving as vice chair last year.

