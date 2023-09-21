Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Knoxville

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event dedicated to Alzheimer’s care
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's Event
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's Event(Armando Gomez)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alzheimer’s Association invites Knoxville residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Zoo Knoxville. Registration and check-in for the walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. This is a family-friendly event and participants are encouraged to arrive early for registration and check-in.

There will be a team photo area for teams to take photos and pick up their team signs. A “Why I Walk” tribute wall will also be available for participants to write their reasons for participating in the walk. A Kids Zone area will be set up that offers face painting, crafts, and prizes, and an Alzheimer’s Association information booth will be offering information to educate participants on more ways to get involved.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Sara Dickson, Walk Manager. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Tennessee alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease.

To register for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s and ot get more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed...
Smokies Stadium Oliver Anthony concert sells out
Amazon announced the need to hire nearly 1,000 people for their new Knoxville and Blount County...
Nearly 1,000 Amazon jobs coming to East Tennessee
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Bryan Terence Noble, 24
Maryville man charged with homicide after double stabbing, police say
An East Tennessee high school football coach was suspended Wednesday during his first year...
East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’

Latest News

School officials say there was a slight smell of natural gas in the building.
Gas smell reported at Loudon High School
School officials say there was a slight smell of natural gas in the building.
Loudon High School cleared after reports of gas smell
Health fair to offer free health information and services to seniors
O’Connor Senior Center to host free senior health fair
Low humidity for now, with cool mornings and warm afternoons.
Low humidity for now, with cool mornings and warm afternoons