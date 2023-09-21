Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alzheimer’s Association invites Knoxville residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Zoo Knoxville. Registration and check-in for the walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. This is a family-friendly event and participants are encouraged to arrive early for registration and check-in.

There will be a team photo area for teams to take photos and pick up their team signs. A “Why I Walk” tribute wall will also be available for participants to write their reasons for participating in the walk. A Kids Zone area will be set up that offers face painting, crafts, and prizes, and an Alzheimer’s Association information booth will be offering information to educate participants on more ways to get involved.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Sara Dickson, Walk Manager. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Tennessee alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease.

To register for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s and ot get more information, click here.

