Antibiotic shortage worries parents as winter illness season arrives

FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. FDA data shows liquid amoxicillin is still in...
FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. FDA data shows liquid amoxicillin is still in short supply as kids head into winter respiratory illness season.(Navy Medicine)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A continued shortage of commonly used kids’ antibiotics is worrying parents as the U.S. heads into the season of winter respiratory illnesses.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, liquid forms of amoxicillin, typically used to treat children for strep, chest and sinus infections, and earaches, are still in short supply.

And there’s no relief in sight.

Because of the shortage, customers can only order a limited amount of the powder used to make liquid amoxicillin. That means pharmacies may run out quickly at a time when demand is especially high.

Some analysts said they believe the shortage is due to amoxicillin’s low price point. It’s not as profitable for manufacturers to make, so they focus on other drugs.

Plus, there are alternatives to amoxicillin, so there’s less urgency to address the issue.

Amoxicillin is the most prescribed antibiotic in the country.

It also comes in capsules and tablets typically used by adults. The FDA says those formulations haven’t been affected by the shortage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Tennessee high school football coach was suspended Wednesday during his first year...
East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’
Daniel Goins was charged with five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count...
Man arrested while awaiting trial for more than 100 counts of crimes against children, police say
When crews arrived they found him hanging upside down, still attached to the utility pole.
Crews save cable worker shoocked near Walters State Community College
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Officials said inmates were able to escape because of overcrowding
District attorney: Dept. of Correction inmates partially to blame for overcrowded jails

Latest News

College Application Blitz to be hosted by tnAchieves
College Application Blitz coming to Knoxville’s Fulton High School
The lawsuit claims the softball teams do not receive equal funding, equipment, travel and more.
Parents sue Oak Ridge schools, claim gender discrimination
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back and now it’s going on tour.
When, where you can see the Wienermobile in East Tennessee
Troopers said Robert R. Price, 47, was charged with five counts of possession matter portraying...
Bell Co. man faces child sexual exploitation charges
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Search of Sen. Bob Menendez’s home turned up $100,000 in gold bars, $480,000 in hidden cash, prosecutors say