Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – People with iPhones and iPads received emergency security updates for their devices Friday in response to vulnerabilities.

The “important security updates” follow up on the new operating system released Monday, and a critical update notice from earlier in September.

According to Apple’s support page, the security flaws “may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.”

People with iPhone XS or later should update to version 17.0.1, as well as those who have an iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

People with older iPhones and iPads also received updates, to version 16.7. Apple Watch updates were among the security updates released Friday as well.

Users can check for software updates under Settings and General on devices.

Bill Marczak of The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School and Maddie Stone of Google’s Threat Analysis Group were credited for discovery of the flaws.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Tennessee high school football coach was suspended Wednesday during his first year...
East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’
Daniel Goins was charged with five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count...
Man arrested while awaiting trial for more than 100 counts of crimes against children, police say
When crews arrived they found him hanging upside down, still attached to the utility pole.
Crews save cable worker shoocked near Walters State Community College
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
Officials said inmates were able to escape because of overcrowding
District attorney: Dept. of Correction inmates partially to blame for overcrowded jails

Latest News

College Application Blitz to be hosted by tnAchieves
College Application Blitz coming to Knoxville’s Fulton High School
FILE - An employee works at a battery energy storage facility in Saginaw, Texas, April 25,...
Energy Department announces $325 million for batteries that can store clean electricity longer
Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on...
‘There’s something in the water’: 10 sets of twins born at hospital
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
The fire happened on July 1 in the 900 block of Cardinal Cove Road in Rutledge.
Morristown woman indicted in Grainger County arson investigation, TBI says