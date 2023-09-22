Beautiful weekend ahead before rain returns next week

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the dry, sunny, and less humid weather continues!
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cool mornings, sunshine, and dry weather continue this weekend! Get out and enjoy it before more clouds and rain returns later in the 8-day planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear skies continue tonight with a cooler low of around 55 degrees by Saturday morning.

Sunny skies continue throughout the day Saturday with the possibility for a few high clouds due to that low-pressure system to the east of us. Highs are expected to get near 82 degrees. In your I’m All Vol Forecast, the game starts during the heat of the day so drink water and wear sunscreen! If you are in the shade it’ll feel comfortable with that lower humidity. We’ll also have a good breeze out of the northeast 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting to 15 to 20 mph.

UTSA at Tennessee, Saturday at 4 PM
UTSA at Tennessee, Saturday at 4 PM(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures start out in the mid-50s Sunday and warm up to a high of 81 degrees.

Next week comes with more clouds and the possibility of a few showers early in the week. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a cold front will start to move in by the middle and end of the week bringing a better chance for scattered downpours. That will drop highs into the mid-70s.

