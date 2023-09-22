Bell Co. man faces child sexual exploitation charges

BELL CO., Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers said a Bell County man reportedly shared sexually explicit pictures of minors online.

Robert R. Price, 47, was interviewed and arrested by Kentucky State Police. Officers said they executed a search warrant at a home in Middlesboro on Thursday and found equipment used to facilitate the crime.

Troopers said Price was charged with five counts of possession matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Prices was taken to the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.