Bell Co. man faces child sexual exploitation charges
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BELL CO., Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers said a Bell County man reportedly shared sexually explicit pictures of minors online.
Robert R. Price, 47, was interviewed and arrested by Kentucky State Police. Officers said they executed a search warrant at a home in Middlesboro on Thursday and found equipment used to facilitate the crime.
Troopers said Price was charged with five counts of possession matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
Prices was taken to the Bell County Jail.
