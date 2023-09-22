Bell Co. man faces child sexual exploitation charges

Troopers said Robert R. Price, 47, was charged with five counts of possession matter portraying...
Troopers said Robert R. Price, 47, was charged with five counts of possession matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.(Bell County Detention Center)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BELL CO., Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers said a Bell County man reportedly shared sexually explicit pictures of minors online.

Robert R. Price, 47, was interviewed and arrested by Kentucky State Police. Officers said they executed a search warrant at a home in Middlesboro on Thursday and found equipment used to facilitate the crime.

Troopers said Price was charged with five counts of possession matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Prices was taken to the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

